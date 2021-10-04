Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Police ID Father, Children Involved In Double-Fatal Hudson Valley Crash

Zak Failla
A father and his son died from injuries after an overnight crash in which a car crashed into a retaining wall in Westchester, according to police.
Police have identified the father who was killed in a double-fatal crash in Westchester that left one of his twin sons dead and two other children critically injured.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 in New Rochelle, at Pelhamdale Avenue at the intersection with the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound exit ramp, Long Island resident Troy Carter, of Hempstead, lost control and struck a brick retaining wall on the parkway, police said.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said the department was still investigating the details of the fatal crash, which left two dead and two critically injured.

On Monday, Oct. 4, Coyne announced the IDs of those involved in the crash, all of whom were from Hempstead:

  • Troy Carter, age 37, who died;
  • Rear driver-side passenger Carmello Carter, age 7, who died;
  • Front-seat passenger Tiara Carter, age 11, who was critically injured but is recovering in the hospital;
  • Rear passenger-side passenger Romello Carter, age 7, who is in critical condition.

According to Coyne, accident investigators are still awaiting medical and lab reports from the Medical Examiner’s Office, with more information expected to be released as the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

