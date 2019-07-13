Contact Us
Police: Hudson Valley Man Sexually Assaults Girl Being Detained At Kohl's

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Edwin Espichan
Edwin Espichan Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Westchester resident sexually assaulted a girl who was being detained while he was working as a loss prevention officer at a Kohl's in Fairfield County, police said.

Edwin Espichan, 35, of White Plains was arrested without incident at Kohl's, located at 500 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, on Friday, July 12 and charged with sexual assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of disorderly conduct.

On Friday, June 21, 2019, the Norwalk Police Department Patrol Division investigated a complaint involving Espichan. The parents of two female juveniles reported that the juveniles were detained by Espichan in the Kohl’s security office. During their detention, Espichan asked for sexual favors in lieu of the police or their parents being called, Norwalk Police said.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation. That investigation further revealed that one of the juveniles was sexually assaulted by Espichan while detained, police said. The juvenile victims were eventually released after being detained for over an hour. Later that day, police say Espichan contacted one of the juvenile victims via social media.

Based on the Special Victims Unit investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Espichan. He is now being held on a $500,000 bond.

