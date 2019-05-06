Contact Us
Police Find Crash But No Driver, Plates Or Registration Stickers In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police found a crash, but no driver.
Ramapo Police found a crash, but no driver. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police responded to a vehicle crash, only to find a very damaged vehicle, but no driver and no way to identify anyone involved.

The incident took place Friday, May 3, when officers were dispatched to a report of a car into a guard rail, police said. (Police did not identify the location).

Ramapo police found a vehicle crash, but no driver or license plate.

Upon arrival, they found that the driver left the scene without reporting the crash. Additionally, there were no plates or registration sticker on the vehicle.

'Hopefully, the driver was not injured in the crash," the department wrote on Facebook.

