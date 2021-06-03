Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police, Family Still Search For College Student From Westchester Who Disappeared A Decade Ago

Kathy Reakes
Lauren Spierer
Lauren Spierer Photo Credit: Bloomington Police

It's been 10 years since a young woman from New York was last seen after leaving the apartment of an acquaintance.

On Friday, June 3, 2011, at approximately 4:30 am, Westchester County resident Lauren Spierer, a native of Greenburgh and a then 20-year-old Indiana University student, left the apartment of an acquaintance on the 200 block of West 11th Street in Bloomington, Indiana.

She was headed home to her apartment at 9th and College, but she never arrived, said the Bloomington Police.

"Since Lauren was reported missing to BPD later that afternoon, we've worked with the FBI and other law enforcement partners to scrutinize surveillance footage, conduct extensive land searches, and interview hundreds of people," the department said.

 While much time has passed since her disappearance, the search for Lauren is still very active, the department said.

Lauren Spierer

Spierer Family

 Over the last three to four years, investigators have received over 800 tips and executed at least 10 search warrants.

"Today we are asking the community and our partners in the media to help us find Lauren by sharing her story," they added. "Someone, somewhere, knows something. Anything you might know, even if it seems small, could provide the answers to Lauren's disappearance."

Lauren's family agrees. In a statement, her mother, Charlene Spierer, said that when you are involved in this type of life event it's hard to see anything else. But someone knows something, she said.

"If you are reading this, you have most likely been introduced to Lauren. I end as I began on June 3, 2011…if anyone has any information about the disappearance of our daughter, Lauren Spierer, please contact us. We continue to search for answers. As always, hoping today is the day."

The last time she was seen, Lauren was wearing a white top and black pants. She is approximately five feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Lauren Spierer is urged to speak up.

Tips can be provided to:

