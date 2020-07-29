Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Police: Erratic Driver Complaint Leads To DWI Charge For Rockland Man With BAC Triple Limit

Zak Failla
A man was busted for his second DWI with a BAC triple the legal limit.
A man who received a DWI in Rockland County in the past year was busted by police in Ramapo driving with a blood alcohol content more than triple the legal limit, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department received a call at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, about an erratic driver who was driving on North Airmont Road.

Police said that responding officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver - a 44-year-old man from Ramapo whose name has not been released - who was “highly intoxicated” during a subsequent traffic stop.

The driver proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and a chemical test determined that his BAC was more than triple the legal limit for drivers in New York. Further investigation found that the same driver was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Suffern last year.

Following the traffic stop, the driver was booked for:

  • aggravated driving while intoxicated with a BAC more than .18 percent, 
  • aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 
  • operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device. 

He was also cited for several vehicle and traffic violations. 

The driver was released and scheduled to appear in the Town of Ramapo Justice Court in September to respond to the charges.

