Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police: Drunk Driver Flees Scene Of Crash With Coach Bus In Spring Valley

Kathy Reakes
Spring Valley Police
Spring Valley Police Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police

A Spring Valley man was arrested for DWI after fleeing from the scene of a crash with a Coach Bus.

The incident began around 11:25 p.m., Monday, May 20, when officers were investigating an accident that occurred in the area of 140 E Route 59, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

While officers were directing traffic at the initial accident, a vehicle was observed without headlights on, with a flat front driver’s side tire and front-end damage heading in their direction, he said.

After a brief investigation, the operator of the vehicle, Carlos Carpio-Lema, 43, was found to be involved in a separate motor vehicle with an unoccupied Coach USA bus while operating in an "intoxicated state," and that he had allegedly fled from the scene, Galli said.

Carpio-Lema was charged with DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was processed and held pending arraignment.

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

