Police Dish Out 87 Tickets In Operation Hardhat Detail In Area

Not so fast.

New York State Police troopers going undercover as construction workers in work zones dished out dozens of tickets for various violations during a special “Operation Hardhat” detail.

On Tuesday, April 27, State Police teamed with the New York State Department of Transportation to crack down on work zone violations and encourage safer driving on I-84 in Montgomery, with a second detail scheduled for Route 17 near exit 12 on Wednesday, April 28.

In total, troopers handed out 87 tickets between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday:

43 cellphone violations;

26 seatbelt tickets;

1 for a child restraint;

17 others.

“Safety is always our top priority at the Department of Transportation and I can't thank our partners in law enforcement enough for the work they are doing to help protect our team members,” NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez previously said.

“Our highway crews and contractors work in dangerous conditions to keep our roads and bridges safe so that we can all get where we need to go safely and efficiently.”

Under “Operation Hardhat,” troopers are present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify motorists who disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone, or violate the state's Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.

"More and more New Yorkers will take to the roads as our state's economy gradually reopens and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means it's going to become even more important to ensure everyone is driving safely," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated.

"During National Work Zone Awareness Week, it's critical to remember the dangers that transportation workers and law enforcement personnel face on our highways and that we do everything we can to support them.

Last year, 1,770 tickets were issued by State Police during "Operation Hardhat" activities, which surpassed 2019's total by nearly 70 percent.

"As construction season gets underway and more drivers take to our roadways, it is imperative for drivers to watch their speed, stay alert, and put down their electronic devices when traveling through work zones," acting State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen added.

"Highways are one of the most dangerous work environments for law enforcement, emergency responders, and highway workers."

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll added that this year alone, there have been three work zone intrusions involving staff.

"Our maintenance crews encounter close calls on the road almost every day. Just this year alone, there have been three work zone intrusions involving Thruway Authority maintenance staff and vehicles with flashing lights and fortunately, they were not injured but let's be clear - This is simply unacceptable," he said.

"Day in and day out, roadside workers and emergency responders risk their lives in order to keep us safe on the road. Please pay attention when driving and be alert through work zones. Nothing is worth risking someone else's life."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.