Police Department In Hudson Valley Welcomes Future Service Dog

A Northern Westchester police department has welcomed a new furry friend onto the force.

The Bedford Police Department announced its newest addition, a future BluePath service dog named Maverick, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, representatives announced.

The yellow labrador and golden retriever mix is set to be cared for by the entire department, with officers Andrew Klein, Zach Leone, Mark Montanaro, and Joe Sagliano, serving as lead puppy raisers.

From the age of eight weeks to about 18 months, puppies are guided by volunteer puppy raisers before they return to BluePath Service Dogs for formal training, the department said.

The department is set to spend the year and a half raising and training Maverick.

BluePath connects service dogs to children with autism. The dogs help keep the children safe and reduce stress, representatives said.

“The department is committed to promoting the overall health and wellness of our officers,” Bedford Police Chief Melvin Padilla said. “Raising Maverick is a unique approach to reducing job-related stress while also offering us new ways to connect with local residents and give back to our community.”

BluePath Service Dogs is located at 8 Country Club Road in Hopewell Junction.

