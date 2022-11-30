Police Cruiser Hits Woman In Hudson Valley

A police cruiser accidentally hit a woman in Westchester County, police said.

On Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, police in Yonkers were on their way to back up other officers calling for help when one of their police cars struck the woman at the intersection of Ashburton Avenue and Palisade Avenue, according to Yonkers Police Department Detective Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Politopoulos said.

She is believed to be in her thirties, according to Politopoulos.

