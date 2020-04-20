Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police Chase May Be Linked To Rockland Road-Rage Shooting

Kathy Reakes
West Burda Place in New City, the site of the shooting.
West Burda Place in New City, the site of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police say the shooting of a man in the face and back in Rockland may be related to a chase in Westchester that ended with a crash on the Bronx River Parkway.

The initial shooting took place around 1:10 p.m., Friday, April 17, in Rockland County on West Burda Place in New City, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

According to Peters, the 29-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the face.  The victim, who was in a red Toyota SUV, then drove more than six miles to Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

The victim was later taken to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. He remained at Westchester Medical Center Saturday in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police reportedly said the shooting could be related to a road-rage incident.

The chase on Saturday, April 18, started around 3 p.m. when the Clarkstown Police were working in conjunction with the NYPD regarding the shooting.

A vehicle of interest was observed by the NYPD in the Bronx who attempted the stop the vehicle, who refused to stop, ending in a chase and crash on the Bronx River Parkway in Bronxville.

"It is yet to be determined if the occupants of the vehicle had any involvement in yesterday’s shooting," Peters said on Saturday.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate this shooting, anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (845)639-5840.

