Police Asking Public For Help Following Shootings In Region

Police are asking the public for help after two shootings a day apart left three people injured.

The shootings took place in Orange County on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26 in the city of Newburgh.

Police were alerted to the first shooting around 3 a.m. when they were informed that two Dutchess County residents from Beacon had arrived at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall General Hospital for gunshot wounds, said the Newburgh Police.

One victim was male and the other was female, both are 23 years old, police said.

The female victim was shot in the foot and the male victim was shot in the calf.

At this time a location for this shooting has not yet been identified, police said.

The second shooting took place around 11:55 p.m., Sunday, in the 200 block of Lander Street in the city of Newburgh, police said.

Four rounds were fired, hitting a 17-year-old city teen in the back, police added.

He was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall General Hospital but was later transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Police are looking for any witnesses who may been in the area at the time of the incidents, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509.

Callers can remain anonymous.

