Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Alleged Armed Robber

Breaking News: NY Now Has 76 Testing COVID-19 Positive, Cuomo Says, Declaring Emergency
Kathy Reakes
Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for an alleged armed robbery.
Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for an alleged armed robbery. Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery.

The incident took place around 1:20 a.m., Sunday, March 1, at the Sunoco gas station in the Town of Newburgh, located at 69 North Plank Rd.

During the robbery, the suspect, described as a black male, about 5-foot-10, medium build, entered the store and threatened the attendant with a knife while demanding cash, said Town of Newburgh PD Lt. James Nenni said.

He fled on foot toward the Big Lots store, east of the Sunoco station and left the area in an older, dark-colored, four-door sedan, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Detectives at 845-564-1100.

