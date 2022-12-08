Contact Us
Police Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Fatal Shooting Of 19-Year-Old In Ramapo

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police are asking the public for assistance that will lead to the killer of Nicholas Jasiel of Nanuet.
On the third anniversary of the shooting death of a 19-year-old, police in Rockland County are looking for the public's help in finding those responsible.

Ramapo Police are actively investigating the shooting death of Nicholas Jasiel, of Nanuet, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest.

According to police, Jasiel was found lying on the ground at the intersection of Dwight Avenue and Mallory Road following the confrontation.

The 2018 Clarkstown South High School graduate died two later at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Police have never released information regarding the reason for the confrontation or much about the murder itself.

But they have continued searching for his killer.

If anyone has any information in regard to this case, contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at 845-357-2400. 

