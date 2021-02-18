Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Ask Public's Help In Investigation Of Fatal Palisades Parkway Car Fire In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
The area the burning vehicle was found.
The area the burning vehicle was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

New York State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a vehicle and fire of a gray 2021 Hyundai Sonata that left one dead in Stony Point to come forward with any information.

The crash was discovered around 2 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, on the Palisades Parkway southbound at Exit 16 in the town of Stony Point, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers found the vehicle, it was fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle was in a snowbank and facing west. 

The troopers were not able to immediately determine if anyone was in the vehicle. The Stony Point Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, Nevel said.

Troopers observed one person in the vehicle, who was pronounced dead following the fire.

To contact the Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation call 845-344-5300.

