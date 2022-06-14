Police Ask Public For Help Locating Missing 23-Year-Old Woman From NY

Police have issued an alert about a missing 23-year-old woman from New York.

Brittney Snyder, of St. Lawrence County, was last physically seen on Tuesday, April 12, and she was last heard from over the phone on Sunday, June 5, according an announcement from New York State Police on Tuesday, June 14.

Authorities said Snyder is a resident of the city of Ogdensburg.

Police said Snyder was last known to be in Syracuse.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 and about 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Trooper Ashley at 315-379-0012.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.