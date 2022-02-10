Contact Us
Police Ask Help In Reuniting Dog Found In Hudson Valley With His Owners

Zak Failla
This dog is looking to be reunited with its owners in Yorktown.
This dog is looking to be reunited with its owners in Yorktown. Photo Credit: Yorktown Police Department

Police in Northern Westchester are seeking any leads that help reunite a missing dog with his family.

The Yorktown Police Department issued an alert after a dog was found wandering on Route 6 near Strawberry Road, which is now being housed at the Yorktown Animal Hospital.

“Ok folks, need your help on this one,” they posted on social media along with a photo of the dog. “This handsome fella was located on Route 6 near Strawberry Road.

“He's safe and being wined and dined by the fine folks at Yorktown Animal Hospital. Yes, he's got the trifecta----No collar, No chip, No tags.”

Anyone with information regarding the dog or his owners has been asked to contact the Yorktown Police Department at (914) 962-4141 or the Yorktown Animal Hospital at (914) 962-3111.

