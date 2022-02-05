Police Ask Help In Probe Of Fatal Shooting Of School Administrator In Area

Twenty-five years after the murder of a senior school district administrator in the Hudson Valley, the New York State Police are still working the case and asking the public for help.

Saturday, Feb. 5 marks the anniversary of the murder of Dutchess County resident Richard H. Aderson, age 47, of LaGrange, which remains unsolved.

According to state police, troopers responded on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1997, to I-84 in the town of Fishkill, after Aderson contacted 911 and reported that he had been shot.

Aderson, a former assistant superintendent for the Valley Central School District, was traveling east on I-84 in a gray, 1995, four-door Volvo sedan when he was involved in a fender bender, approximately four miles east of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge toll plaza, police said.

Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the roadway by Exit 12 in Fishkill and reportedly were involved in a verbal altercation.

Police said Aderson called Dutchess County 911 and reported that he had been shot by the other person who had fled eastbound on I-84.

He provided authorities with information about the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle before he died from his injuries while being transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh.

The suspect was described as being a white male, in his late 40s to 50, with a medium complexion, approximately 6-feet-tall with a thin build.

The man was said to have a receding hairline, a thin nose, and was wearing aviator-type eyeglasses.

He was driving a late model Jeep Cherokee (possibly 1997) that was believed to be green in color and may have had New Hampshire license plates, police said.

Aderson’s death continues to be actively investigated by police. Over 3,000 leads have been followed throughout the investigation, which has taken members of law enforcement across New England.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-677-7300.

Refer to case #3021797.

All calls may be kept confidential.

