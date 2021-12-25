Contact Us
Police Announce Results Of Targeted Speed Enforcement Detail In Area

Nicole Valinote
State Police announced the results of a targeted speed enforcement detail that was implemented in Westchester County. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police announced the results of a targeted speed enforcement detail that was implemented in Northern Westchester County.

New York State Police conducted the enforcement detail on Monday, Dec. 20, on State Route 9 in the town of Cortlandt and the village of Croton-on-Hudson.

Police said 26 tickets were issued during the enforcement period, including 22 for speed-related offenses.

State Police said speeding is a contributing factor in nearly one-third of the state's fatal crashes.

