Pilot Injured During Emergency Crash Landing Of Single-Engine Plane In Hudson Valley

One person was injured when a single-engine plane made a crash landing in the Hudson Valley after experiencing engine problems.

The small plane went down around 12:36 p.m., Wednesday, April 28 in Orange County on the shoreline of Lake Wickham in Warwick, said Warwick Police Lt. John Radar.

The pilot, the only person on board, was conscious, but injured, Radar said.

He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Radar was not sure of his condition.

The plane had just taken off from Warwick Airport when it made the emergency crash landing, Radar said.

No one else was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene to investigate the crash.

