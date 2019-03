Police are on the scene of a shooting in Piermont.

The shooting took place around 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at 25 Flywheel Park, the location of the Piermont Public Library.

Information regarding the shooting, which reportedly resulted in one death was not immediately available.

Orangetown Police dispatch officers said detectives were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

