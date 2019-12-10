Pickup Truck Driver Had BAC Three Times Legal Limit In Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Police Say

A motorist was driving with a blood-alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area, police say.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 on Route 32 in Ulster County, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

A police investigation revealed that 23-year-old Robert T. Provost of East Durham, New York was operating a 2018 Toyota Tundra south on Route 32, when Provost crossed the double-yellow line in an easterly direction into the path of a 2018 Mack tractor-trailer traveling north, said police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 59-year-old Jimmie L. Hawkins of Maryland, quickly attempted to move away from the pickup truck, however, Provost’s vehicle sideswiped the tractor-trailer, causing extensive damage to the Toyota pickup. (See photo above.) No injuries were sustained in the crash.

The investigation further established that Provost was intoxicated and subsequently was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Provost’s BAC was three times over the legal limit, police said.

Provost was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court to answer his charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.