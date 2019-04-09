Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Day Challenge's Judge Restraining Order On Measles State Of Emergency
Police & Fire

Pickup Truck Driver Charged With DWI After Fleeing Crash In Nyack, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 9W/Main Street in Nyack
Route 9W/Main Street in Nyack Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pickup truck driver is facing DWI charges after police say he fled a crash in Nyack.

Orangetown Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 9W and Main Street in Nyack on Sunday, April 7 around 10:30 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that one of the drivers involved in the crash fled the scene, police say.

Officers radioed a description of the vehicle, and a short time later, a Piermont Police Officer allegedly observed a black 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck that had sustained significant damage to its front end.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle on Route 9W at Oak Tree Road in Palisades.

Orangetown Police also responded and determined that the driver of the pickup truck had fled the scene of the Nyack accident and was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as Silas Noe Cordon Aldana, 38, of District Heights, Maryland. He was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where police say he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Cordon Aldana faces the following charges:

  • Driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor
  • Leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a traffic infraction
  • Passed red signal, a traffic infraction

Cordon Aldana is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Court on Tuesday, May 7.

