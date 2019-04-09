Pickup Truck Driver Charged With DWI After Fleeing Crash In Nyack, Police Say

A pickup truck driver is facing DWI charges after police say he fled a crash in Nyack.

Orangetown Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 9W and Main Street in Nyack on Sunday, April 7 around 10:30 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that one of the drivers involved in the crash fled the scene, police say.

Officers radioed a description of the vehicle, and a short time later, a Piermont Police Officer allegedly observed a black 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck that had sustained significant damage to its front end.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle on Route 9W at Oak Tree Road in Palisades.

Orangetown Police also responded and determined that the driver of the pickup truck had fled the scene of the Nyack accident and was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as Silas Noe Cordon Aldana, 38, of District Heights, Maryland. He was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where police say he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Cordon Aldana faces the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a traffic infraction

Passed red signal, a traffic infraction

Cordon Aldana is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Court on Tuesday, May 7.

