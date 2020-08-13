Photos: Vehicle Overturns After Crashing Into House In Montebello

A speeding driver lost control of his Jeep, rolled over, and crashed into a Rockland County home.

First responders were dispatched to Spook Rock Road in Montebello at approximately noon on Wednesday, Aug. 12, after a car came to a crashing halt into an area home.

Police said that the driver, who was the only person in the car, did not sustain any injuries, though the house suffered damage as a result of the crash.

Crews from the Tallman Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Paramedic Services, and Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps also responded to the scene to assist police following the crash.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.