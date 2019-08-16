Photos: Boat On Roadway Prompts Quick Police Response In Ramapo

Police in Rockland County dealt with an unusual traffic situation in Ramapo when officers found a boat parked in the middle of a busy roadway.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to West Eckerson Road in Hillcrest late on Thursday, Aug. 15, where there was a report of a boat that had been abandoned.

Upon arrival, officers found the boat, blocking the right lane, on its side. Jan’s Med A Car was called to the scene to tow the boat away without further incident.

On Facebook, the department mused, “if you were trailering a boat in the area last night and arrived at your destination with no boat on the trailer, kindly contact RPD!”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.