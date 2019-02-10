Contact Us
Photo Released Of SUV Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Route 9W Crash

State Police have released a photo of the SUV involved in the hit-run Route 9W crash that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old man in the area. Photo Credit: New York State Police
George R. Guy Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police have released a photo of the SUV involved in the hit-run Route 9W crash that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old man in the area.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at about 8:20 p.m. in Orange County on Route 9W in the Town of Highlands near the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The crash occurred when a tan or beige colored SUV traveling northbound attempted to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes of travel, according to police.

A motorcycle operated by George R. Guy, of Highland Falls, was also traveling northbound on 9W in the passing lane and was unable to avoid the action of the SUV and subsequently collided into the driver's side of the SUV, police said. George Guy was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. After the collision, the SUV fled the scene.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300, reference case #9182887. Information that is provided may be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

