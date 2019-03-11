Contact Us
Pharmacy Manager From Area Charged With Reselling $50K Worth Of Items

Joe Lombardi
A 32-year-old former manager of a pharmacy in the area has been charged with stealing and reselling more than $50,000 worth of diabetic test strips.

The apparent theft came to light recently, after the owner and the bookkeeper conducted an inventory of the store, however, it appears that it had been an ongoing occurrence since 2017, Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley, Jr. said.

Investigator Anthony Nappi, from the Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations, arrested 32-year-old Newburgh resident Aatif Ahmed Khan on Feb. 28 and charged him with second-degree grand Larceny, a Class C Felony.

Khan, who, since 2015, had been the manager of the JNR Pharmacy in Brewster, ordered diabetic test strips from Medical Supply Distributors on behalf of the pharmacy and then resold them to various wholesalers and kept the money for himself, according to Langley.

Khan was arraigned in the Town of Southeast Justice Court by the Honorable Gregory Folchetti and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1500 cash bail or $3000 bond.

