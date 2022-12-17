Person Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Vehicle On Route 119 In Greenburgh

A person suffered severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a busy Westchester roadway.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in Greenburgh, in the area of 250 Tarrytown Rd. (Route 119).

Greenburgh EMS transported the pedestrian to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, Greenburgh Police Sergeant Dyana Albano said.

Neither the person's gender nor identity has yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Albano.

"At this time the investigation is ongoing," Albano said.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Greenburgh Police Department Detective Division at 914-989-1725.

