Person Struck, Killed By Car On Residential Roadway In Area

One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a residential roadway in the region.

The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11 in Ulster County at 59 S. Ohioville Road, in New Paltz.

According to New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed.

The vehicle remained at the scene.

Lucchesi said additional information would be released later Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.