Person Struck, Killed By Car On Residential Roadway In Area

One person was killed after being hit by a vehicle on a residential roadway in the region.
The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11 in Ulster County at 59 S. Ohioville Road, in New Paltz.
According to New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed.
The vehicle remained at the scene.
Lucchesi said additional information would be released later Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.