Person Standing On Platform Killed After Coming Into Contact With Train In Hastings-On-Hudson

A person was killed after coming in contact with an incoming train overnight in Westchester County.

The incident took place in Westchester around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the Hasting-on-Hudson station.

According to MTA officials, a person standing on the platform at the station came in contact with the side of a Croton-Harmon bound train as it was approaching the station.

MTA Police, Metro-North Railroad, and rescue personnel responded, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet identified the person and don't know if it was a male or a female struck.

The train -- the 10:20 p.m. Grand Central to Croton-Harmon -- was removed from service and customers aboard that train were accommodated by the 10:54 p.m. train from Grand Central to Croton-Harmon.

The incident is under investigation by the MTA Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

