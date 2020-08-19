Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman Driving Drunk Crashes Into Utility Pole On Route 202 In Suffern
Police & Fire

Person Shot At Spring Valley Residence

Joe Lombardi
A look at the crime scene on Lake Street in Spring Valley.
A look at the crime scene on Lake Street in Spring Valley. Video Credit: rocklandvideo

A person was wounded in an apparent targeted shooting at a Rockland County residence.

It happened around midnight Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Spring Valley on Lake Street.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was hospitalized.

"This does not seem to be a random act," the Spring Valley Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual at that time is asked to contact Spring Valley Police at 845-721-9562.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

