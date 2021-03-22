Person Shot At Popular Restaurant In Area

One person was shot and injured during an incident at a popular area Mexican restaurant.
The incident took place around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at the Órale Mexico restaurant located on Old Route 299 in the Town of New Paltz.
A preliminary investigation indicates an altercation began inside the restaurant and a shot was discharged striking one person, said New Paltz Police Chief Robert Lucchesi.
The victim, a 59-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by New Paltz Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries, he added.
The investigation is continuing and there is no danger to the public.
The New Paltz Police Department was assisted by:
- Ulster County Sheriff’s Office,
- New York State Police,
- SUNY New Paltz Police Department,
- Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.
