Breaking News: Flowers Are Being Stolen From Graves At Cemetery In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Police & Fire

Person On Tracks, Struck, Killed By Train In Area

The area of the train strike.
The area of the train strike. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Adam Moss

A person was hit who was on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a train.

The incident took place in Orange County around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Scotchtown, a hamlet of the town of Wallkill.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the person was struck by a New Jersey Transit Authority train and confirmed dead.

 An investigation is ongoing by the MTA Police.

Service resumed in the area around 9 a.m., officials said.

The name of the person has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

