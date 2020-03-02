Contact Us
Person Of Interest Nabbed In Connection To Route 59 Bank Robbery

A person of interest caught in a bank robbery that was caught on video surveillance is being questioned by Clarkstown Police.
A person of interest caught in a bank robbery that was caught on video surveillance is being questioned by Clarkstown Police. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the robbery of the Chase Bank on Route 59.

The bank, in Nanuet, was robbed around 10:40 a.m., Monday, Feb. 3 by a man wearing a black knit cap, black jacket, and blue jeans, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

He then fled in a blue taxi, police said.

Detectives working the case were able to obtain surveillance video from the bank and the person of interest was identified and located, Peters said.

The man was taken into custody within four hours of the robbery at 1:45 p.m., Peters added.

Further details, including the man's name, have not yet been released.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

