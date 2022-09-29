Person Killed After Stepping In Front Of Train In Hudson Valley

A person was killed in Westchester County after stepping in front of a train.

The incident took place at the Rye Train Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials, the person was killed when struck by the train.

Additional information has not yet been released, including either the gender or identity of the person.

The incident is being investigated by the MTA Police, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

