Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing Victim In Hudson Valley Apartment
Police & Fire

Person Killed After Stepping In Front Of Train In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the incident at the Rye Train Station.
The area of the incident at the Rye Train Station. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Jim.henderson

A person was killed in Westchester County after stepping in front of a train.

The incident took place at the Rye Train Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28.

According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials, the person was killed when struck by the train.

Additional information has not yet been released, including either the gender or identity of the person.

The incident is being investigated by the MTA Police, officials said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.