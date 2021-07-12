Person Injured After Being Trapped In Area House Fire

A man was hospitalized after becoming trapped in a quick-moving two-alarm house fire following his rescue by first responders in the area.

Fire crews from multiple departments were dispatched to the Orange County home, located in Monroe, on Merriewold Lane, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Monday, July 12, where there were reports of a person trapped inside the residence after the blaze broke out.

Officials said that fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and make the save, with the fire under control within an hour.

The trapped man was treated and transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries. Airlift to the hospital for the victim was canceled due to inclement weather. The man's condition was not immediately available on Monday morning.

Three other occupants inside the house at the time of the fire were able to escape unharmed.

No firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

