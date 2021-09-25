'Person In Crisis' Hospitalized After Hours-Long Standoff In Hudson Valley

A person described as being "in crisis" was hospitalized following an hours-long standoff with responders at a residence in the area.

At about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 in Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department received a call to check on the welfare of a person in crisis at a residence on Union Valley Road.

The subject has had a history of mental health issues and was known to not respond to officers when attempting to make contact with them at the residence, Town of Carmel Police Department Lieutenant Stephen Kunze said.

Carmel PD officers attempted to make phone contact with the individual for several hours with no results.

After approximately three hours of negotiators talking with the subject, responders were successful in talking the person out of the residence without incident, according to Kunze.

The subject was transported to Putnam Hospital Center for a mental health evaluation, Kunze said.

"Due to the incident involving a mental health crisis, the subject’s name or address will not be released," said Kunze.

In addition to Carmel, PD responding agencies were:

Putnam County Emergency Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team,

Kent Police Department,

Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

