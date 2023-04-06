Contact Us
Person Fatally Struck By Train In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
The incident happened at the Harrison Metro-North Station.
Metro-North officials are investigating the death of a person who was fatally struck by a train in Westchester. 

The incident happened on Thursday, April 6 around 1:20 p.m. at Harrison Station, when an unauthorized person on the tracks was hit and killed by a train that had been heading to Grand Central Station from New Haven, according to MTA spokesperson Meghan Keegan. 

As a result of the incident, the New Haven Line is now experiencing delays of 10 to 15 minutes. 

The Metro-North Police Department is now investigating the person's death. The person's identity has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

