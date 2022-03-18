Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Person Dies After Accident At Area Strip Mall

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The scene of the fatal accident.
The scene of the fatal accident. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

A 36-year-old construction worker was killed in an industrial accident while working at a strip mall in the aea

The incident happened in Orange County around 3:15 p.m., Thursday, March 17 in the  Town of Newburgh.

Police responded to 1431 Route 300 at the Marshalls Plaza for a report of a man injured in an industrial accident.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Lungo Oleg, of Brooklyn, dead, pinned in a knuckle boom that was being used to offload steel beams from a truck, said Lt. Peter G. Talarico, of the Town of Newburgh Police. 

Oleg was operating the vehicle as an employee of Chesakle Enterprises of East Jewett, Talarico said.

"While there appears to be no criminality, OSHA will be assisting police with an ongoing investigation," he said.

Also assisting were the Town of Newburgh code compliance and the Orange County Medical Examiners office. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.