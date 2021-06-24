Contact Us
Pedestrian Hit On Saw Mill Parkway Undergoes Surgery, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Westchester County police said a man who was hit crossing the Saw Mill River Parkway has undergone surgery.
Photo Credit: Westchester County PD

A pedestrian who was hit on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester has undergone surgery.

The unidentified man, who had no ID, was hit around 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, after crossing the three southbound lanes of the parkway in Yonkers before being struck while crossing the northbound lanes, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

According to O'Leary, the man has undergone surgery and is still alive.

The crash closed all three northbound lanes from the New York City line to the Yonkers Avenue/Cross County Parkway interchange.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates. 

