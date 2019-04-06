Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Pearl River Man Faces DWI, Reckless Driving Charges After I-87 Chase In Orange County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo
I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man from Pearl River is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a police chase in Orange County.

New York State Police say they received several reports of an erratic driver traveling northbound on I-87 in the Town of Tuxedo on Wednesday, April 3 around 9:45 p.m.

State Police attempted to pull the vehicle over after observing numerous traffic infractions, but the driver allegedly refused to stop.

After the driver led police on a four-mile pursuit, officers were able to stop the vehicle when it allegedly entered the Harriman Tolls through a closed lane and hit several traffic cones, police say.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Joseph Lyons, was determined to be intoxicated, according to police.

Lyons was arrested and transported to SP Newburgh, where police say he refused to give a breath sample. He faces the following charges:

  • Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor
  • Driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor
  • Resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Several vehicle and traffic violations

Lyons was arraigned before the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, May 7.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.