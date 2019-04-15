Palisades Mall Theft Incident Involving Woman, Juveniles Under Investigation

The Clarkstown Police Juvenile Aid Bureau is investigating an incident that allegedly occurred at the Palisades Center Mall between a woman and two juveniles Saturday, April 13 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the incident stems from an ongoing issue of stolen sneakers. The detectives have allegedly identified and interviewed the adult female that was pictured on a variety of social media sites.

Police say they will determine the charges being filed against the adult female for larceny of a cell phone.

There were two male juvenile victims, both of whom were transported to Nyack ER for non-life threatening injuries, police say. The boys have since been treated and released, and their parents have been notified of the investigation, according to police.

The detectives say they are working alongside the School Resource Officers to identify the other individuals involved in the incident. Those who have any information regarding this case are urged to call the Clarkstown Police Juvenile Aid Bureau at (845) 639-5835.

