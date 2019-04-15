Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Six Injured, One Severely, In Rockland Apartment Fire
Police & Fire

Palisades Mall Theft Incident Involving Woman, Juveniles Under Investigation

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Palisades Center Mall
Palisades Center Mall Photo Credit: File photo

The Clarkstown Police Juvenile Aid Bureau is investigating an incident that allegedly occurred at the Palisades Center Mall between a woman and two juveniles Saturday, April 13 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the incident stems from an ongoing issue of stolen sneakers. The detectives have allegedly identified and interviewed the adult female that was pictured on a variety of social media sites.

Police say they will determine the charges being filed against the adult female for larceny of a cell phone.

There were two male juvenile victims, both of whom were transported to Nyack ER for non-life threatening injuries, police say. The boys have since been treated and released, and their parents have been notified of the investigation, according to police.

The detectives say they are working alongside the School Resource Officers to identify the other individuals involved in the incident. Those who have any information regarding this case are urged to call the Clarkstown Police Juvenile Aid Bureau at (845) 639-5835.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.