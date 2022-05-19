Pair Busted In Stolen Car, Stealing From Vehicles In Area, Police Say

Two alleged larceny suspects attempted to flee from police after being busted with a stolen vehicle in Westchester, authorities announced.

In New Rochelle, police were notified by the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19 that a vehicle reported stolen out of Yonkers was traveling within the city.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that detectives were able to locate the vehicle parked on Elm Street and the suspects were on foot in the area.

Coyne said that at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, the two suspects returned to the stolen vehicle with items that were allegedly stolen by cars in the area.

When they attempted to get in the car to leave the scene, Coyne said that detectives blocked the vehicle to avoid getting into a chase. The suspects then fled on foot and were quickly apprehended by investigators without further incident.

Rafael Negron, age 43, and Hector Hernandez, age 33, both of Yonkers, were arrested and charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (more than $3,000 in value);

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (more than $1,000 in value);

Four counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

No return court date has been announced.

