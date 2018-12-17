Overturned Vehicle Crash On Route 9W Results In DWAI Charge For Valley Cottage Woman

A woman who overturned her car on Route 9W was allegedly on drugs before the crash in Rockland County, police said.

Members of the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to a reported crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3 on Route 9W in Upper Grandview. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that had been overturned in the lane of travel.

Police said that the driver, Valley Cottage resident Lori Bello, was able to exit the vehicle on her own, but while speaking with officers, it was determined that “she was operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition.”

Bello, 58, was arrested and refused to take a chemical test at Orangetown Police Headquarters. She was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and has since been released on bail. Bello is scheduled to appear in Orangetown Justice Court on Jan. 2.

