Overdoses Lead To Alert For Fentanyl-Laced Heroin In Area

A rash of overdoses has prompted the Ulster County District Attorney's office to issue a public safety warning about tainted heroin.

"We are experiencing an unprecedented number of overdoses in the northern part of Ulster County, particularly in the town of Saugerties," the DA's office said.

Additionally, last week, there were 12 overdoses in the town of Hunter, the office said.

According to officials, evidence obtained from the overdoses suggests that two different packages containing specific stamps are tainted and contain fentanyl.

The first package is a red-colored stamp depicting a basketball player and the name Lebron underneath the picture. The second is a blue-colored stamp depicting two handguns and the words “Young Guns.”

Anyone with information regarding the presence of heroin in the community is asked to 340-3599. All calls will be kept confidential.

Any addicted person who is in need of help can contact the Ulster County Mental Health/Substance Disorder Hotline at 1-800-662-4357, at any time day or night.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.