Overdose Victim Rescued In Ramapo

Some fast-thinking first responders in Rockland County helped save the life of a woman suffering from a potentially fatal overdose.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to a home in Hillburn on Sunday, Aug. 18, where there was a call for a possible drug overdose.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who was unresponsive and without a pulse. One officer began CPR while the second administered Narcan to the woman. After several cycles of CPR and multiple doses of Narcan, the woman began to regain consciousness.

Officers were assisted at the scene by Rockland Paramedics and the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps.

Police said that the woman was transported to an area hospital for further treatment. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered at the scene. Her condition was not immediately available on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

