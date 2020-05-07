Out Of State Man Nabbed For Attacking Person With Wrench, Fleeing Officers, Police Say

A 36-year-old out-of-state man was nabbed by police after allegedly attacking an area man with a wrench after entering his property.

The incident took place around 4:17 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, in Ulster County after police responded to a home on Route 9 in Saugerties for a report of a fight in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene the victim told them a man, later identified as Denis A. Shelagin of Spokane Valley, Washington, had entered his property, assaulted him with a wrench, and then fled the scene, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

A Saugerties Police K-9 was deployed in an attempt to track down Shelagin. The K-9 team located and flushed Shelagin out of a wooded area off Arthur Lane, the chief said.

As officers and trooper approached, Shelagin continued to run away and was eventually apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

When officers attempted to take Shelagin into custody, he fought with the officers but was eventually cuffed and arrested.

Shelagin was charged with:

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Harassment

Trespassing

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Court on Wednesday, June 17.

