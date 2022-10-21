Out Of Compliance: Police Shut Down 3 Hudson Valley Smoke Shops After Inspections

Three Westchester smoke shops were shut down by police after they said they discovered them selling unlicensed marijuana and THC products.

The shut-downs follow inspections conducted by the Yonkers Police Department, which visited smoke shops across the city to make sure they were in compliance with the law, police said.

The unlicensed products were confiscated, according to police.

The businesses shut down include locations at:

186 Ashburton Avenue

850 Bronx River Road

15 Palisade Avenue

The names of the businesses were not reported by Yonkers Police.

"Our goal is not to hurt small businesses and building owners; however, we will not allow unlawful premises to impact the quality-of-life of our communities," police said.

Police said that they would "continue to ensure that all establishments are operating within the confines of the law."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.