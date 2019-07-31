Orangetown Shoplifting Suspect Tracked Down Near Palisades Parkway Overpass

An alleged shoplifter was taken into custody by investigators in Orange County after allegedly stealing more than $100 worth of merchandise from a CVS in Orangeburg, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department responded to the CVS Pharmacy in the Orangetown Shopping Center in Orangeburg at approximately 1 p.. on Sunday, July 28, where there was a report of an alleged shoplifter.

Police said that the investigation into the incident determined that Brooklyn resident Thomas Carbone, 54, allegedly stole $107.27 worth of items off the shelves and attempted to leave without paying.

According to police, investigators obtained a description of Carbone from an employee, and he was soon located walking on Orangeburg Road near the Palisades Parkway overpass within minutes.

Carbone was taken into custody and the stolen merchandise was recovered by officers behind the Prel Plaza Shopping Center in a dumpster, where he allegedly attempted to hide the stolen goods. Carbone was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and was released after posting bail.

Following his arraignment, Carbone was issued an appearance ticket to respond back in Orangetown Court on Wednesday, Aug. 14 to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.