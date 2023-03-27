Orange County Woman Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Ambulance, Police Say

A Hudson Valley woman was charged with felony DWI after allegedly crashing into an ambulance while driving drunk.

The crash took place in Orange County on Sunday, March 26 around 9:30 p.m., on westbound I-84 in the town of Montgomery.

During the two-vehicle crash Ragi Hill, age 26, of the town of Wallkill, was driving a 2014 Acura TL when she hit the ambulance, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel said during an investigation, troopers determined that Hill was impaired by alcohol and was arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was transported to Garnet Medical Center for medical evaluation.

During the crash, the Ambulnz Ambulance was not on an emergency run. Nevel said the driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh for a shoulder injury. The passengers, both EMTs, were also transported to St. Luke’s for treatment of minor injuries.

Hill was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 3.

State Police were assisted at the scene by:

The town of Montgomery Police

Village of Montgomery Police

Mechanicstown Fire Department

Maybrook Fire Department

