Orange County Man In Stolen Vehicle Arrested Following Chase, Police Say

A 20-year-old man is being at the Westchester County Jail after taking police on a chase by car and foot, said the New York State Police.

The incident began around 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, when Simeon A. Sanders, of Middletown, refused to stop when troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350 on East Main Street in the town of Cortlandt after being advised the vehicle was stolen and in the area, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

He then led troopers on a vehicle pursuit which ended near 1821 East Main Street due to a ruptured tire. The suspect vehicle struck a marked State Police vehicle at low speed, and the operator then fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, Sanders was taken into custody without further incident. Sanders was found to possess approximately 3.2 ounces of marijuana, Hicks said.

Sanders was subsequently arrested with the assistance of Yorktown Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and the Westchester County Crime Center.

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of an officer, possession of marijuana, obstruction of governmental administration and driving without a license.

Sanders is being held at the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.

This investigation remains ongoing, and the New York State Police ask any persons who witnessed this incident to please contact Investigator McMorrow at (914) 769-2600. Please reference Case# 8874754.

